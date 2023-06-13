Power outage impacts more than 5,400 in Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces: SDG&E

A power outage impacted thousands of customers in the Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces Tuesday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
More than 5,400 customers were without power at one point, but only about 250 were still without power as of 10:30 p.m., according to the utility's outage map.
SDGE estimated power would be restored to all customers by 3 a.m. Wednesday. A cause has yet to be determined, according to the map.
NBC 7 will update this story as outage details change.
