3,000 in La Mesa Could be Without Power Until Midnight: SDG&E

San Diego Gas and Electric says nearly 3,000 people are without power in La Mesa and the utility company doesn't know why.

SDG&E said the power went out for the Lake Murray, Mission Gorge and Sycamore Canyon neighborhoods just before 9 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the outage.

The utility expects power to be restored at around midnight.

No other information was available.

