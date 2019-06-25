3,000 in La Mesa Could be Without Power Until Midnight: SDG&E - NBC 7 San Diego
3,000 in La Mesa Could be Without Power Until Midnight: SDG&E

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 49 minutes ago

    San Diego Gas and Electric says nearly 3,000 people are without power in La Mesa and the utility company doesn't know why.

    SDG&E said the power went out for the Lake Murray, Mission Gorge and Sycamore Canyon neighborhoods just before 9 p.m.

    Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the outage.

    The utility expects power to be restored at around midnight.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

