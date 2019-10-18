The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency released new flu numbers on Friday, confirming 300 flu cases this season.

There were only 88 flu cases at this time last year, said the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency. NBC 7 reported on those flu numbers last year, showing flu reports were down 60 percent from 2017 to 2018, leading into the end of October.

The county’s recommendation: get vaccinated for the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said seasonal flu activity remained low in the U.S. this week. However, based on a CDC weekly flu activity report, there was local flu activity reported in California, Nevada and Kentucky. And, regional flu activity in Louisiana. Other states only had sporadic flu activity.

Photo credit: CDC.gov

To avoid the flu, the CDC recommends:

Getting a flu vaccine every year for everyone 6 months and older

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect surfaces that could be contaminated with the flu

If you’re sick, stay home for 24 hours after your fever is gone and cover your nose/mouth with a tissue when you cough/sneeze. Don’t forget to wash your hands after.

If you do not have medical insurance, you can get vaccinated at a County public health center here.