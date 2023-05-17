30% of MTS Bus Routes Affected by Bus Driver Strike in San Diego's South Bay

Metropolitan Transit System bus service in the South Bay may be affected for as long as 20 days amid a bus driver strike.

The work stoppage is affecting dozens of routes accounting for more than 30% of MTS's total bus services, the transit agency said Wednesday.

Bus drivers with Teamsters Local 683, which represents about 600 union members, have been picketing at the MTS Otay Mesa Bus Depot for better working conditions and higher pay but say negotiations with contractor Transdev have stalled.

"We shouldn't be negotiating restroom and meal break areas in the labor agreement," Jose Puga with Teamsters Local 683 said. "That's something that every employer has to have for their employees here in California but it seems that this company and MTS, they've been doing it for teh last decade so they think we are just going to take it, and we're not."

It is estimated that thousands of passengers have been impacted by the strike. South Bay passengers should check MTS alerts and their detour page online for the latest information on their routes, the agency said.

The following routes are affected:

1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

MTS says routes from the East County division, minibus services and paratransit services will not be affected.

NBC 7 reached out to Transdev for comment on the negotiations but has not heard back.