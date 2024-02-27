$30M: San Diego expects ‘largest ever' state grant to fight homelessness

The homelessness crisis is one of the biggest issues facing San Diego, and on Tuesday, city officials announced they expect to receive their largest-ever allocation from a state grant program to help fight the problem.

Over the past four years, the city has received more than $83 million to combat the issue via four rounds of the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Program (HHAP).

The money has been used to help support a variety of the city's homeless programs, from operating a shelter at 17th and Imperial to expanding outreach programs to expanded Safe Parking Programs like those in Mission Valley and at Rose Canyon in Bay Ho.

Now the city of San Diego is expecting to receive $29.9 million more to continue the fight.

“We need to ensure these funds are stretched as far as we can and are as effective as they possibly can be while facing down lean budget years,” District 1 Councilmember Joe LaCava said.

With the city projecting a budget shortfall of more than $170 million this coming fiscal year, the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department laid out the multi-pronged plan to spend the money.

Most of the funds, nearly $17.5 million, would fund interim housing like bridge shelters, while $3 million apiece is expected to be spent on street outreach and youth shelters, and another $4.5 million would go toward family reunification and safe parking programs, something very much needed after the city recently agreed to settle a lawsuit that ticketed people living in RVs/

"What we want is to create an environment where these folks can get back on their feet,” explained Disrict 3 Councilman Stephen Whitburn. "And so by creating a safe parking area that's away from homes, away from businesses, where people can go — they can park, they can get connected to resources, and those can ultimately help them get back on their feet."

The grant funding has not been secured yet. City leaders are working with the county and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness to ensure that happens. Both of those organizations will also receive their own grant money.

The various organizations will work together to make sure that they don't overlap in spending and so that the most pressing homeless needs are addressed.

The city of San Diego expects to receive the first half of the money, nearly $15 million, in October.