30 dogs, a cat and two chickens rescued from flooded San Ysidro home, San Diego Humane Society says

The Humane Society is over capacity for dogs at all campuses. During August, it set a record with an average of 801 dogs in care per day

The San Diego Humane Society rescued nearly three dozen animals from a flooded home in San Ysidro.
Nearly three dozen animals are safe Wednesday after being rescued by San Diego Humane Society officers from a home in San Ysidro that was experiencing flooding because of a plumbing issue.

The 30 dogs, a cat and two chickens are in the care of the Humane Society's San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside campuses, except for four animals that were taken to emergency veterinary hospitals, the animal group said in a statement.

The San Diego Police Department notified the Humane Law Enforcement Tuesday afternoon about a home with multiple animals who needed assistance in the 3700 block of Shooting Star Drive.

San Diego Humane Society's medical team will perform exams on the animals and decide the best pathway forward for each cat, dog and chicken.

The Humane Society is over capacity for dogs at all campuses and working to control an infectious disease outbreak at the San Diego Campus. During August, it set a record with an average of 801 dogs in care per day.

The Humane Society is pleading with the public to help open space in shelters by adopting, fostering and attempting to reunite stray pets instead of bringing them directly to the shelter, the statement said.

For the month of August, the Humane Society is reducing adoption fees by 50% as part of NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20's annual pet adoption campaign, Clear the Shelters.

