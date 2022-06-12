san marcos

3 Teens Arrested for Armed Burglary Spree in Stolen Truck in San Marcos

Within three hours, the teenagers robbed nine people at gunpoint

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Police arrested three juveniles, 15, 16, and 16, for robbing nine people at gunpoint in a stolen truck throughout the City of San Marcos Sunday, officials said.

The teenagers committed nine robberies over a period of about two and a half hours.

Officials stopped a Toyota Tacoma truck on Knoll Road at 2 p.m. which was stolen Saturday night from a victim in Vista, finding the three teenagers inside -- with an unserialized and loaded "ghost gun."

Authorities arrested and booked them into juvenile hall for several counts of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and gun-related charges.

No one was injured during the robberies and no suspects are still outstanding, officials said.

