3 Teens Accused of Stabbing, Killing 49-Year-Old Man During Fight in Lemon Grove

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 49-year-old man during a fight in Lemon Grove Tuesday night, authorities reported Thursday.

Several people were detained after deputies arrived, according to law enforcement

The suspects, two of them 16 years old and the other 14, allegedly were scuffling with Vinson Austin of El Cajon in the 7700 block of North Avenue when he was mortally wounded shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

As law enforcement arrived, Vinson was found with a stab wound to his lower torso. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Paramedics took Austin to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenagers did not know the victim, and the reason for the deadly fight remains unclear, according to sheriff's officials.

"The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation," Lt. Chris Steffen said Thursday.

The suspects, whose names were withheld because they are minors, have been booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.