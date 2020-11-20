3 Teens Accused in Break-Ins at 2 Vista Pot Dispensaries

Three teenagers are in custody after investigators linked them to break-ins at two marijuana dispensaries in San Diego’s North County.

A 16-year-old boy and accomplices Carlos Flores and Christopher Barbosa, both 18, are accused in the Nov. 19 burglaries at Green Venture and Doctor Green RX, located at 1406 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. David Buether said Friday that the suspects hit the pot shops between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., shattering doors to force their way inside.

The trio allegedly took $300 worth of property from the location at 1406 S. Santa Fe Ave. Damages to both dispensaries combined totaled around $5,000, Buether said.

The SDSO said it was a video that was captured on a surveillance camera led deputies to the suspects. The camera captured images of a silver Toyota 4Runner used by the teens as a getaway car.

Investigators found the 4Runner at a nearby location and detained the driver – the 16-year-old – Buether said.

During the investigation, deputies identified Flores and Barbosa as the other two suspects. Flores was arrested without incident.

When deputies served a search warrant on Barbosa’s apartment, the SDSO said the teen tried to flee, but he was arrested, too. A search of Barbosa’s apartment turned up several items linking him to the dispensary burglaries, Buether said.

The SDSO said all three teens admitted to participating in the burglaries. The minor was released to his parents; Flores and Barbosa were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on several charges including commercial burglary.