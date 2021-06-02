3 Sisters, Including Oceanside High School Student, Killed in Crash in Idaho

An Oceanside High School sophomore, two of her older sisters and a fourth passenger were killed in a weekend crash near Boise, Idaho, the school's principal confirmed in a letter to students Wednesday.

Oceanside High School Principal Kenneth Wright said Priscila Rojas-Carrasco, a 16-year-old 10th grader at the school, was killed in the crash along with two of her older sisters, 26-year-old Melissa Rojas-Carrasco and 22-year-old Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco.

Idaho officials confirmed the identity of the fourth passenger as Juan Pablo Farias, 22, of Vacaville, California. Idaho State Police said the May 29 crash involved two cars on Highway 95 near Marsing, about 35 miles west of Boise.

"There are no words to describe this tragic loss," Wright wrote in part.

Priscila Rojas-Carrasco was an advanced placement student at OHS, according to Wright. Both of her sisters graduated from OHS -- Melissa in 2013 and Jasmin in 2017.

Wright said the district's Crisis Response Team will be on the campus throughout the week to support students and staff.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash. The agency said the Honda Civic carrying the sisters was traveling northbound on Highway 95 when it collided with a southbound GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Two adults and a 16-year-old in the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Two were air-lifted to area hospitals and a third was taken via ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.