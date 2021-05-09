3 Shot After Fight in Parking Lot of La Mesa Bar

Three people were shot following a fight in the parking lot of a bar in La Mesa just after midnight on Mother's Day.

La Mesa police responded to the Albi bar in a shopping center along Balitmore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his backside, LMPD said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers treated the gunshot victim until paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.

Investigators learned that two more men were shot but left the bar before police arrived and took themselves to the hospital. One man was shot in the shoulder and the other in the stomach, LMPD said.

All three men are expected to recover, according to LMPD.

Witnesses told police the men were in a fight with at least one other person in the parking lot. They told police all four men were patrons of the bar at one point.

Investigators found shell casings in the walls of surrounding businesses, LMPD said.

Police said they know very little about the suspect or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information can call LMPD at (619) 667-1400 or email lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us. They may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.com). They can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.