3 San Diego firefighters injured in crash responding to Hurricane Helene

Three members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were seriously injured in a vehicle crash near the Texas-Louisiana border Sunday while on a support mission for those endangered by Hurricane Helene, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on East Highway 20 near the border of Texas and Louisiana, according to a statement from the city of San Diego.

"Three SDFD firefighters were seriously injured in a crash on their way to assist with the Hurricane Helene response. All are receiving medical care in Louisiana. I ask San Diegans to keep these first responders and their families in your prayers," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a post on social media.

The three San Diego firefighters involved in the crash were members of the department's Urban Search & Rescue California Task Force 8, and were part of a 48-person team headed to North Carolina in an F-350 truck to assist in relief efforts.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

They were flown by air ambulance to Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport.

The remainder of the task force team members were sent to Waskom, Texas, where they will wait for further instructions, officials said.

"Our prayers are with these three brave firefighters, their families and loved ones, as they are being treated in Louisiana," Gloria said. "We've seen the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, and we know how critical it is to have water-rescue specialists responding to disasters like this one. These first responders put their own lives on the line every day, here at home and around the country when called. They embody the courage, bravery and service that defines our San Diego Fire-Rescue Department."

On Friday, the Task Force 8 crew left San Diego with 48 people from multiple agencies. The Type III water rescue team includes 32 team members from the SDFD, and others from Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, La Mesa, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos and Santee fire departments.

An emergency room doctor, two firefighters from the Riverside Fire Department, one civilian structural engineer and one city of San Diego Fleet Services mechanic were also included in the effort.

SDFD Chief Robert Logan and Deputy Chief Steve Lozano left San Diego early Sunday morning and were headed to Shreveport.

"The news of this crash is devastating. We are doing everything we can to offer support to our department and those team members and their families who were part of this deployment," SDFD Assistant Chief James Gaboury said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.