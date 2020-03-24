3 Sailors Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt Test Positive, First Deployed Cases

Three U.S. Navy sailors on San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be flown off the aircraft carrier, the Navy said Tuesday.

"These are our first three cases of COVID-19 on a ship that is deployed," Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said.

The quarantined sailors will be flown off the ship, the Navy said.

USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group deployed from Naval Air Station Coronado in January with over 6,000 personnel and its most recent port call was in Vietnam about 15 days ago.

Those who had contact with the sailors were being quarantined as well, according to the Navy.

The Navy reported Tuesday 86 total cases among personnel including 57 servicemembers, 13 civilians, 11 dependents and five contractors.

The CSG is made up of USS Theodore Roosevelt, Carrier Air Wing 11, USS Bunker Hill, Destroyer Squadron 23, USS Russell, USS Paul Hamilton, USS Pinckney, USS Kidd and USS Rafael Peralta.

