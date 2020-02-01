3 Pets Die, Homeowner Suffers Minor Injuries in House Fire

A person suffered minor injuries and three pets died after a house burst into flames in Escondido, Escondido Fire Department said.

Escondido police received a call at 11:50 p.m. Friday night about a fire in a home in the 300 block of West Lincoln Ave.

Once firefighters arrived at the house, they saw a single-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage and extending to the house, Escondido FD said.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes. Seven people were able to escape the fire.

The homeowner was the only person to sustain minor burns, Escondido FD said.

Crews were on the scene for several hours making sure the fire was fully put out.

Donated funds from the California Fire Foundation were able to help the family with any immediate needs.

San Marcos Fire Department and Escondido Police also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.