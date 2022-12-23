east village

3 Pedestrians Hospitalized After Being Hit By Pickup in East Village

One person was pinned under a pickup truck in the incident, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue

By City News Service

Three people were injured Friday when a vehicle struck some pedestrians in the East Village neighborhood.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at 16th and F streets, according to San Diego police, who initially said two pedestrians were believed to have been hit.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a total of three people were taken to hospitals from the scene, and one person wound up pinned under a pickup truck.

Further details were not immediately available.

