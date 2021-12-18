3 Injured After Car Drives on Sidewalk in Cortez Hill: SDPD

At least three people were injured after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the Cortez Hill neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident happened on 6th Avenue and Cedar Street near Interstate 5 at around 12:30 p.m.



SDPD said at least two pedestrians were injured and they were transported to a local hospital. No information was released on the extent of their injuries.

The driver, described as a 72-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and did suffer some injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

No details were released on what may have caused the crash.

The northbound offramp at 6th Avenue will be closed until further notice, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.