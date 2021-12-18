Downtown San Diego

3 Injured After Car Drives on Sidewalk in Cortez Hill: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7

At least three people were injured after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the Cortez Hill neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident happened on 6th Avenue and Cedar Street near Interstate 5 at around 12:30 p.m.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

SDPD said at least two pedestrians were injured and they were transported to a local hospital. No information was released on the extent of their injuries.

The driver, described as a 72-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and did suffer some injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Masks Now Required Indoors, 4 New Omicron Cases Found

Imperial Beach 4 hours ago

Suspect Jailed in Double-Fatal Shooting in Imperial Beach

No details were released on what may have caused the crash.

The northbound offramp at 6th Avenue will be closed until further notice, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Downtown San DiegoCortez Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us