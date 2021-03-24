3 Pathways to the Orange Tier: San Diego Leaders Outline Next Steps

Even though San Diego just hit the Red Tier, county leaders are already looking ahead at the next step: the Orange Tier.

California's color-coded system was replaced with a sweeping stay-at-home order at the end of 2020 amid surging COVID-19 cases -- and later extended when Southern California's ICU capacity sunk to 0%. It wasn't until Jan. 25 that Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the stay-at-home orders and the tiered system returned, placing San Diego in the most-restrictive Purple Tier again.

San Diego slowly made progress, and, on March 16, the county was able to move into the Red Tier. That was because California reached a key vaccine milestone -- 2 million vaccine doses to people in vulnerable ZIP codes -- which raised the tiers' thresholds and allowed San Diego to slip through into the Red Tier.

Now, as San Diego looks ahead to the Orange Tier and what it has to offer -- including increased capacities for certain indoor operations and the return of outdoor bar operations (that don't serve food) -- Supervisor Nathan Fletcher outlined three key pathways the county could make the jump.

Pathway 1: Lower Case Rate

The first pathway to the Orange Tier requires San Diego County's case rate to drop -- and stay low.

Case rate is a metric that highlights how many residents tested positive per 100,000 people, on a 7-day average.

In order to reach the Orange Tier (at the state's current thresholds), San Diego's case rate must fall below 4 for two consecutive weeks. Throughout the month of March so far, the region's case rate fell from around 10.8 to 5.5.

"And although we are descending, it is probably less likely we would get under 4 in the immediate future," Fletcher said.

The state also considers two other metrics, testing positivity percentage and health equity testing positivity percentage, when assigning counties to tiers. Both have qualified for advanced tiers, making case rate the last benchmark.

These three metrics are published by the state every Tuesday, and all three must meet the requirements for an advanced tier for two consecutive weeks before it makes the move.

Pathway 2: More Vaccinations

The second path focuses on moving up the goalposts with increased vaccinations.

California has outlined changes to its reopening plan when certain vaccine benchmarks at hit within the state's ZIP codes hit hardest by the pandemic, which is considered the lowest quartile of the "Healthy Places Index."

When 2 million vaccine doses were administered in these communities across California on March 12, the tier requirements shifted. For example, the threshold to be in the Red Tier changed from 4 to 7 to 4 to 10, giving counties more room for cases while still reopening safely.

The next key goal is 4 million vaccine doses. When that happens, the state will once again increase the thresholds for each tier -- this time, shifting the Red Tier's case rate to be from 6 to 10 and the Orange Tier's case rate to be from 2 to 5.9.

Again, at the time of Fletcher's announcement, San Diego's case rate was 5.5, which would be considered the Orange Tier with that vaccination benchmark -- which is why the supervisor said it was the "most likely" pathway. However, the case rate would have to remain within the threshold for two weeks for the next move to occur.

On Wednesday, Fletcher said California was at about 2.9 million vaccine doses administered to the necessary regions -- roughly a million shy of the goal.

Pathway 3: Some Metrics in Yellow

The third and final path for tier advancement relies on the state's Health Equity Metric.

According to the state, counties with a declining case rate or changes of no more than 5% can advance one tier if its testing positivity percentage and health equity testing positivity percentage both meet the criteria for two tiers ahead for two consecutive weeks. (And counties can only advance one tier at a time.)

This means that, for San Diego, the county could move into the Orange Tier if those metrics reach into the Yellow Tier, essentially overpowering a lackluster case rate.

San Diego County's latest overall testing positivity percentage was 2.4% and the health equity testing positivity percentage was at 3.4%, which do not meet the Yellow Tier requirements of less than 2% and less than or equal to 2.1%, respectively.

County of San Diego

Sup. Fletcher details 3 paths that could put San Diego in the Orange Tier.



➡️ Case rate falls below 4 (currently 5.5)

➡️ California administers 4M vaccines to specific communities (currently 2.9M)

With all of that said, a county spokesperson has an important note to San Diegans: Just because the county becomes eligible to move into a less-restrictive tier doesn't immediately mean that move will take place.

"Eligible isn’t confirmation. But we are hopeful and very pleased with the direction things are moving," the spokesperson said.

