3 Men in 20s Arrested in Connection With Man's Death in Barrio Logan

Three men in their twenties were arrested earlier this week in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man who was found hurt and bleeding on the streets of San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood in July, police said Friday.

Angel Olea, 21, and Andrew Juanillo, 23, and Irving Torres, 20, were charged with murder in Arturo Reyes' death on July 22, 2021. The three also face gang allegation charges, the San Diego Police Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Olea and Juanillo were in custody on other charges when they were arrested in connection with Reyes' death on Sept. 2, SDPD said. Torres was arrested later that afternoon.

An injured Reyes was found at about 3:15 a.m on the ground along National Avenue near Sigsbee Street by early-morning workers, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said. The area is southwest of Interstate 5 and northwest of San Diego’s Chicano Park landmark.

The search is on for the person who killed a 64-year-old houseless man in Barrio Logan.

SDPD officers were called to the scene and it was apparent the man had injuries to his upper body. At the time, detectives could say if he had been shot, stabbed, or injured in some other way.

Officers tried to revive the man and he was taken to a local hospital, Dobbs said.

“Unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries,” Dobbs confirmed, and the case was turned over to homicide detectives.

SDPD did not disclose what led them to connect Olea, Juanillo and Torres to Reyes' death.