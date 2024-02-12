3 injured when vehicle rolls off street into Lakeside house

A driver and two passengers suffered major injuries Monday when their vehicle crashed into a house in Lakeside.

The crash happened at about 3:05 a.m. Monday when a 39-year-old man from El Cajon was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave southbound on Winter Gardens Boulevard, south of Sterling Hill Lane, according to CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber. The driver was carrying two passengers, a 37-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from El Cajon, Grieshaber said.

"While driving southbound, the driver was unable to maintain control of the Buick and made an unsafe turning movement, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway," Grieshaber said. The Buick overturned and crashed into a house in the 9000 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard.

The driver and passengers of the Buick sustained major injuries and were taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to Grieshaber.

Alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash, Grieshaber said.