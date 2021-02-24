3 Injured After Car Smashes Into Home in Mount Hope

A vehicle went off the roadway and smashed into a house in Mount Hope Wednesday night injuring at least three people.

The vehicle left the roadway where Federal Boulevard, Home Avenue and an exit ramp off State Route 94 intersect, then continued down a small embankment, blasted through a wooden backyard fence and crashed into the back of the home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

At least three people needed medical attention at the scene, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell. It was unclear if the patients were in the vehicle or the home.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Mitchell said the vehicle came from the off ramp.

A neighbor said he was talking on the phone when he heard skids and a loud crash.

"I ran over. It was the loudest bang I'd ever heard. We've had a history over the years of a lot of cars crashing through the guardrail," Paul Cofrancesco said.

knowing the layout of the home, when Cofrancesco saw the car lodged into the back of the home where the bedrooms are, he got nervous.

"I was afraid the kids or someone had gotten crushed by the car. I heard screaming, so I called 911," Cofrancesco said.

A building engineer was called to the scene to assess the damages, and the Red Cross of America was requested to assist two adults and two children displaced by the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story, or watch NBC 7 News at 11 for the latest.