3 hurt, 1 arrested after wrong-way crash shuts down I-5 south in Carlsbad

According to investigators, the pickup driver, who was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, suffered only minor injuries in the wreck

A man and woman riding in an Audi sustained life-threatening injuries Friday morning when a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 5 south in Carlsbad slammed into their sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near Cannon Road before 5 a.m.

According to investigators, the pickup driver, who was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, suffered only minor injuries in the wreck.

The CHP officers responding to the crash took little time closing down all southbound lanes on I-5 south to investigate and clear the crash. By 6 a.m., traffic had backed up all the way to state Route 78, and the drive time from Oceanside to downtown San Diego was estimated to be around 90 minutes. Within hours, though, all lanes were reopened and drivers were able to travel normally on the North County freeways.

The pair traveling in the Audi were taken to Scripps La Jolla for treatment, according to the CHP.

