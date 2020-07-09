3 Harbor Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19: Port of San Diego

Three officers with the Port of San Diego’s Harbor Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the Port confirmed Wednesday.

Sgt. Timothy De La Pena said the officers are all self-quarantined at their homes and will seek further treatment, if needed. The Port has already notified its Harbor Police and Port staff but, citing privacy laws, De La Pena said the names of the officers will not be released.

The Port’s attention is now focused on contact tracing and working with San Diego County public health officials on notifying anyone who may have had close contact with the officers, per the Centers for Disease Control’s contact guidelines.

This includes anyone who may have been within 6 feet of those three officers for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset until the officers were isolated.

The Port said these cases of COVID-19 within the Harbor Police Department are a reminder to the public to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash their hands often.

The Harbor Police Department serves the Port of San Diego’s territorial limits including San Diego Bay, Tidelands and Lindbergh Field. The department includes officers on vehicle patrol as well as officers on bicycles assigned to patrol the Port’s scenic waterfront parks, piers, and boardwalks around the bay.

As of July 8, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed there have been 17,842 positive COVID-19 cases in San Diego County since Feb. 14, 2020, and 406 coronavirus-related deaths.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in San Diego County, follow our daily coronavirus coverage here.