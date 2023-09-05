palm springs

3 from Escondido killed in Palm Springs crash; blowing sand may be to blame

Two vehicles slowed down due to "blowing sand," but a third vehicle "failed to slow down, resulting in a rear-end collision with one of the vehicles," police said

By City News Service

The Palm Springs sign, located in front of the Visitor Center on Highway 111 is viewed on March 7, 2022,
Getty Images

Authorities have identified three Escondido residents who were killed in a three-vehicle collision this weekend that might have been caused by dusty conditions and poor visibility in Palm Springs.

The Riverside County coroner's office identified them on Monday as 32-year-old Yovani Aguilera Tapia, and 29-year-olds David Losacco and Millicent Lewis.

"As we prioritize the well-being of those injured and extend our support to the affected families during this challenging time, we remind all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to safe driving practices, especially when faced with adverse weather conditions," the Palm Springs Police Department wrote in a statement Monday.

Police said officers responded at 2:48 p.m. Sunday to a report of a three-vehicle collision on North Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela in the wash area.

Two vehicles traveling north on Gene Autry slowed down due to "blowing sand," but a third vehicle "failed to slow down, resulting in a rear-end collision with one of the vehicles," police said.

The driver and the two rear passengers in one of the vehicles were fatally injured, according to police.

The other people involved in the wreck suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said. Investigators do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

A windblown dust advisory was in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

