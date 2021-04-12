3 Firefighters Injured Working Prescribed Burn in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

Three firefighters were hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries Monday suffered while working a prescribed burn Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

Cal Fire and Viejas Fire Department crews have been monitoring the prescribed burn since around 8:30 a.m., Monday morning, Cal Fire spokesperson Frank Lococo said.

Additional resources were called in at around 4:30 p.m. in response to strengthening winds, Lococo said.

At some point during the burn, one Cal Fire firefighter and two Viejas firefighters inhaled smoke and had to be taken to the hospital, according to Lococo.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies were also assisting.

No other information is available.

