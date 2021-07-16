San Ysidro

3 Families Displaced After Fire Rips Through San Ysidro Apartment Units

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fast-moving fire that ripped through a few apartment units in San Ysidro overnight displaced three families, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The two-alarm structure fire was reported sometime around 3 a.m. on the 160 block of Seaward Avenue. There, crews saw flames coming from a second-floor unit at the complex.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters swiftly got to work at the scene and were able to keep the flames from spreading through the rest of the building. Three families were displaced in the fire, however, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Local

OCEANSIDE 1 hour ago

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Oceanside

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club 2 hours ago

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Ready to Welcome Back Spectators Under Limited Capacity

No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze.

It is unclear what sparked the fire. Investigators are looking into how it started.

This article tagged under:

San YsidroSan DiegofireSouth Baystructure fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us