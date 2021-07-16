3 Families Displaced After Fire Rips Through San Ysidro Apartment Units

A fast-moving fire that ripped through a few apartment units in San Ysidro overnight displaced three families, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The two-alarm structure fire was reported sometime around 3 a.m. on the 160 block of Seaward Avenue. There, crews saw flames coming from a second-floor unit at the complex.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters swiftly got to work at the scene and were able to keep the flames from spreading through the rest of the building. Three families were displaced in the fire, however, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze.

It is unclear what sparked the fire. Investigators are looking into how it started.