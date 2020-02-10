3 Dead, 2 In Custody Following Border Patrol Rescue Attempt Near Mt. Laguna

Three people died and two more were taken into custody Monday after San Diego Border Patrol agents were called to rescue a group who had gotten lost near Mount Laguna after crossing the border illegally.

Agents were called at around 2:15 p.m. to rescue five people in need of medical attention in an "extremely rugged" area of the La Posta Indian Reservation.

Two of the five people met agents upon arrival and told them three more people, two of whom were in grave condition, needed help.

They called 911 when members of their group began suffering from hypothermia, according to USBP Chief Aaron Heitke said.

HAPPENING NOW: #USBP are working hard to rescue 5 people in the Laguna Mountains after they got lost crossing the border illegally. They called 911 when members of their group began suffering from hypothermia. 3 of 5 in critical-grave condition. SD fire is assisting. pic.twitter.com/KOoYIoE0Q4 — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 11, 2020

Agents located the other three at around 5 p.m. and said two were in grave condition. Just after 10 p.m., Border Patrol agent Theron Francisco confirmed the three rescue subjects had died.

Due to severe weather their bodies will have to be recovered Tuesday, if weather permits, according to the Border Patrol.

Between 4 and 5 inches of snow fell on Mt. Laguna Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

