3 Alleged Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Drive-By Shooting

An 18-year-old and two juveniles, who police allege are gang members, were arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting at a group of people in a San Diego strip mall from their vehicle, but no one was struck.

Arnel Miller, 18, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, were arrested after an officer witnessed the drive-by shooting at 10:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue, near Euclid Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

"One of the males leaned out of the vehicle and fired five to six shots at another group of males who were standing in a strip mall," Takeuchi said. Bullets also hit a vehicle "occupied by two elderly females."

No one was struck by bullets, and a patrol officer who witnessed the shooting found the suspects' abandoned vehicle in the middle of the street a block away, according to Takeuchi. Two guns, one allegedly stolen and one unregistered, were found in the vehicle.

The suspects, who police said are "known gang members," were located hiding in a backyard and taken into custody, according to Takeuchi.

Miller was booked for assault with a deadly weapon along with gun-related charges. Information was not released about the juveniles, who were booked into Juvenile Hall.