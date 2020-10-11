Chula Vista

3-Alarm Fire Impacts Multiple Chula Vista Businesses

"Three businesses are affected, at least by smoke, not necessarily all by fire."

By Dana Williams

The Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that they believe started in a car audio shop and caused smoke damage in two neighboring businesses.

The fire started at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to see smoke showing at a strip mall on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista.

According to CVFD Capt. Linda D’Orsi, firefighters had a difficult time forcing entry to the fire through a roll-up metal door.

Once they were able to access the space, the fire was knocked down. Three businesses were affected by either flames or smoke in the strip mall and all of them appeared to be empty at the time, D’Orsi said.

There were no injuries reported.

Chula Vista
