A three-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries after he ran in front of a pickup truck in the quad area of Crawford High School Saturday, morning around 11 a.m., according to San police.

The 31-year-old driver of the pickup rolled over the boy’s head, causing him to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, including two skull fractures and abrasions.

The incident is being investigated by the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division.