Three people were killed and five more injured in three separate shootings in a two-day stretch in San Diego.

The mother of one of the victims killed by the gunfire said it felt like a “balloon busted and it’s bang bang here, bang bang there, bang bang over there.”

“For what? What’s purpose, what’s the cause?” Darlene Jones-Hargraves wondered.

Her 29-year-old son Matt was shot to death on Sunday in one of two shootings that happened less than two miles apart and within eight hours of each other.

The first shooting claimed the lives of two men in broad daylight in front of the Mountain View Community Center on the 600 block of South Boundary Street at around 1:25 p.m.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree said the suspect walked up to the men, ages 33 and 37, and shot them multiple times in the upper body and took off.

Officers performed CPR on the men before they were transported to the hospital where they later died, he said.

Dupree said people were playing soccer in the park at the time of the shooting.

At 8:10 p.m. that same night, SDPD responded to the 200 block of Sampson Street in Logan Heights where a Jones-Hargraves’ son was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Sharp Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Somebody uncaring, somebody who was a coward, somebody who is doing foolish things took my son's life,” Jones-Hargraves said.

Then just after 11 p.m. Monday, SDPD responded to the intersection of Island Avenue and 15th Street where four people were wounded by gunfire.

SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said a fifth person was shot about two blocks away. Police believe that two suspects are responsible for both shootings. They were described as young men, about 19 to 25 years old, standing just over 6 feet tall.

At least two of the victims were in serious condition but all were expected to survive their injuries, Holden said.

Two women who were at 17th and Island told NBC 7 they heard several gunshots in the area then saw two men running past them.

Holden said a motive in the attack was not clear but the shooting may be gang-related. SDPD has not said if all four of the shootings are connected.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of Sunday’s shootings being gang-related, but if it’s determined her son was killed by gang members, Jones-Hargraves has a plan.

“I will call my friends who are prayer warriors and we will anoint every corner and pray,” she said. “That's what we’re going to do, because if man can’t stop them I know one thing about God I serve -- He can and he will. I trust that.

The surge of violence also drew ire for Mayor Kevin Faulconer and SDPD Chief Nisleit. Each issued statements Monday saying they have been working with community and faith-based leaders to get ahead of the violence.

“I have directed Chief Nisleit to use all resources necessary to investigate these crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Mayor Faulconer’s statement read in part.

Nisleit said stopping the violence was his top priority. A joint press conference scheduled Tuesday to introduce a new Neighborhood Quality police division was canceled so that Faulconer and Nisleit could focus on the violence.