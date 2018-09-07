3 Minors Arrested After Home Burglary Blocks Away from Police Station - NBC 7 San Diego
3 Minors Arrested After Home Burglary Blocks Away from Police Station

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 59 minutes ago

    Three minors were arrested after they allegedly burglarized a Serra Mesa apartment where a teenager was home alone.

    Police say the teen’s mom called police after the teen called her saying three people had broken into their apartment on the 3400 block of Ruffin Road Friday afternoon.

    The juveniles were spotted by police as they were getting into a car to leave the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    One neighbor told NBC 7 it was reassuring to see police protecting her neighborhood.

    “That makes me feel really, really good,’ Bridget Evans said. “The police officers that came to question me let me know what had happened. So that was good to know that they responded so quickly.”

    The apartment was just a few blocks away from SDPD’s Eastern Division station.

