3 Minors, 2 Adults Injured When Speeding Pursuit Suspect Slams Into Minivan

A driver being chased by police at high speeds through the Encanto neighborhood Tuesday night caused a crash that injured at least seven people, including some minors.

The pursuit began when the speeding driver failed to yield to police near Market Street and Euclid Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police chased the driver for less than a minute but in that short time he surpassed 60 miles per hour on neighborhood streets, SDPD said.

The driver lost control near the intersection of Market and Pitta streets and slammed into a minivan head-on, injuring three minors ranging from around 10 to 16 years old and two adults inside.

Two of three people in the suspect car were also injured, SDPD said.

At least one person was seen lying on a stretecher in the street while police and medics preformed first aid.

