3 Medical Offices Broken Into Overnight

At least three medical offices were broken into overnight Thursday but it was not yet clear if anything was taken, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The first break-in was reported at a plastic surgery office on 2nd Street in Bankers Hill at about 2 a.m., SDPD said. The office had damage to at least one window, which had been boarded up with a wood panel.

About two hours later, a Kaiser Permanente pharmacy on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Kearny Mesa was broken into.

Within 30 minutes, a window was smashed in another break-in, reported at a pharmacy in Carmel Valley.

There was no immediate word on damage or loss in any of the incidents.

Police were investigating if the break-ins were connected. No suspect description was available.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.