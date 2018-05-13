Deputies began to make their way to the site of the plane crash on Volcan Mountain Sunday after firefighters cleared a safe access path for access.

Three people were found dead Sunday in the wreckage of a plane that sparked a 12-acre brush fire in San Diego's East County last week, officials confirm.

The plane crash on Volcan Mountain in the Ranchita area was first reported to the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, but rugged terrain made the area hard to access.

Crews could see a wildfire, dubbed the Volcan Fire, burning but could not begin containment efforts until daylight Friday.

Plane Crash's Remote Location Hampers Rescue Effort

Plane Crash's Remote Location Hampers Rescue Effort

On Friday, deputies located the plane's wreckage and believed it was the cause of the fire.

"At some point Search and Rescue is going to accompany FAA up there to gain access to that site but we can't get in there until the fire is controlled and down so we can get to that point," San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

That night, the burn area had grown to approximately 12 acres east of Warner Springs and west of Borrego Springs. By Sunday morning, it was 100 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said.



Deputies began to make their way to the site of the plane crash Sunday after firefighters cleared a safe access path for access, Rylaarsdam said.

Three people were found in the wreckage.

Rylararsdam said they have not yet determined if the three people killed were part of a plane that was reported missing from Gillespie Field.

A twin-engine Beechcraft Duchess did not land as scheduled Thursday night, according to Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division.

Rylaarsdam said a helicopter was unable to access the crash site to remove the bodies Sunday because of high winds.

Crews would continue to investigate the crash site in the coming days.

