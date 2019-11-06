1 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa

Police are looking for a gunman who walked into a Church's Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa Wednesday evening and shot three people, killing one of them.

The man walked into the Church's Chicken on Picador Boulevard and Del Sol Boulevard at around 5:35 p.m., opened fire and fled the scene.

The suspect was at the restaurant earlier in the day. He left after paying with a counterfeit $100 bill and came back, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Two people were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital and a third was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. SDPD confirmed at around 6:30 p.m. that one of the victims had died.

The extent of the other two victims' injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.