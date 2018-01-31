4 Injured in Construction Accident near Petco Park

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports from downtown San Diego where four construction men were injured when scaffolding around a building collapsed Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

Three construction workers were seriously injured when a scaffolding platform collapsed at an under-construction building in downtown San Diego Tuesday.

The workers were standing on scaffolding about 16 feet off the ground at an apartment building on 10th Avenue and Park Boulevard, next to Petco Park, when the platform collapsed, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Batt. Chief Glen Holder said. It was not clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

All were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center with traumatic injuries, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA) was looking into the incident.



No other information was available.

