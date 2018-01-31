4 Injured in Construction Accident near Petco Park - NBC 7 San Diego
4 Injured in Construction Accident near Petco Park

By Christina Bravo

Published at 3:35 PM PST on Jan 31, 2018 | Updated at 5:52 PM PST on Jan 31, 2018

    Three construction workers were seriously injured when a scaffolding platform collapsed at an under-construction building in downtown San Diego Tuesday.

    The workers were standing on scaffolding about 16 feet off the ground at an apartment building on 10th Avenue and Park Boulevard, next to Petco Park, when the platform collapsed, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Batt. Chief Glen Holder said. It was not clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse. 

    All were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center with traumatic injuries, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said. 

    California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA) was looking into the incident.

    No other information was available.

