3 Hospitalized in Head-On Crash in Mountain View

An SUV came feet away from barreling into a Mountain View home after it collided with another car in a busy intersection Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 45th Street at around 7:20 p.m., just after dark.

Witnesses say the SUV collided head-on with a Toyota Carolla

People that live near the intersection say it can be difficult to negotiate and scenes like the one there on Thursday night aren’t uncommon.

"It was a little bit of brakes and a big bang. It was scary,” witness Sergio Alvarez said. “It's not the first time I heard it here on this corner. I have heard it several times before.”

Police still aren’t certain what caused the crash and could not confirm if high speed was a factor. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Both vehicles were left mangled

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by ambulance, as was a passenger and two female passengers in the Corolla.