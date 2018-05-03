3 Hospitalized in Head-On Crash in Mountain View - NBC 7 San Diego
3 Hospitalized in Head-On Crash in Mountain View

By Dave Summers and NBC 7 Staff

Published 13 minutes ago

    An SUV came feet away from barreling into a Mountain View home after it collided with another car in a busy intersection Thursday night.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 45th Street at around 7:20 p.m., just after dark.

    Witnesses say the SUV collided head-on with a Toyota Carolla

    People that live near the intersection say it can be difficult to negotiate and scenes like the one there on Thursday night aren’t uncommon.

    "It was a little bit of brakes and a big bang. It was scary,” witness Sergio Alvarez said. “It's not the first time I heard it here on this corner. I have heard it several times before.”

    Police still aren’t certain what caused the crash and could not confirm if high speed was a factor. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

    Both vehicles were left mangled

    The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by ambulance, as was a passenger and two female passengers in the Corolla.

