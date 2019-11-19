3 Firefighters Hurt Battling House Fire in Julian

Three firefighters were hurt while battling a fire at a home in Julian on Monday night.

The fire started just after 9 p.m. in a home on Pine Ridge Avenue and took fire crews a little more than an hour to put out, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The three firefighters who were hurt only suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital via ambulance, the agency said. All are expected to make a full recovery.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely though they would be unable to return home, according to officials. The Red Cross was called to help the family find temporary living arrangements.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.