3 Displaced in Nestor Apt. Fire

Three adults and their three dogs are looking for a new place to stay after a fire destroyed their Nestor apartment.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment unit at 2127 Avenida Del Mexico. SDFD said the flames were contained to one unit.

The dogs were home alone when the fire started and ran out the back door to avoid injury. One of the residents showed up at the apartment later and told NBC 7 the dogs may have been up to no good.

"Two of the dogs are puppies and we think maybe they jumped onto the stove and turned on the knobs," he said. "Neighbors said they heard a boom and that's the only thing that could have caused it. They've done it before but we were home."

Flames were blowing out of the apartment's window firefighter arrived. SDFD said it took about 115 minutes to knock down the fire. No injuries were reported.



