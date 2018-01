Five people (three children and two adults) were taken to the hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday night after they became dizzy inside their home in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue in El Cajon.

The family was using a Hibachi barbecue as a heater, which caused them to inhale carbon monoxide.

If the family had gone to sleep, they wouldn’t have lived through the night, Heartland Fire told NBC 7.

The home had a carbon monoxide detector but there were no batteries inside.