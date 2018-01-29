Someone set fire to three vehicles in the Encanto neighborhood Monday, San Diego police said.

The series of fires began at 5:15 a.m. on Tooley Street near Winnett Street.

A neighbor called 911 and the fire and hearing a popping sound. Officers arrived to find three vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

“We found a gas can basically burned and melted into the driveway,” said SDPD Lt. Charles Lara explaining that San Diego Fire-Rescue Department investigators were called.

One vehicle was badly damaged and two others were scorched. The Metro Arson Strike Team has determined the fires were intentionally set.

Lara said officers are taking the incident very seriously.



There were two families living in the home at the time of the fire.

There have been no arrests and investigators have no leads.



