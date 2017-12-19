3 Arrested In Burglary At Paradise Hills Elementary

Police arrested three people suspected of breaking into Paradise Hills Elementary School early Tuesday.

The burglary happened just after midnight on Alleghany Street at Reo Drive.

All three suspects are minors who will be charged with burglary, according to police.

School police were alerted to the break-in when several alarms on campus went off just after midnight and contacted the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

According to SDPD, when officers arrived at the school, they spotted three boys walking around with flashlights, coming out of open classrooms.

Officers confronted them and arrested one boy, but the other two got away.

Police set up a perimeter around the campus and surrounding neighborhood.

After searching for about an hour, with the help of SDPD K-9 units, officers located and arrested the other two boys.

Police said the suspects tried to steal more than a dozen Apple products, including computers and tablets.

Classes are not session at Paradise Hills Elementary School. Students are on Christmas break.

Since the suspects are minors, their names will not be released.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.