San Diego police are searching for a group of suspects they believe committed three separate armed robberies, all involving juvenile victims, in the Mid City area Friday.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said that a group of three males approached a group of three juvenile females on the 4500 block of 60th Street in the El Cerrito neighborhood and demanded their cell phones after one suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband.

One victim gave up her phone, but a second began fighting with one of the suspects and the group of men fled to a Honda sedan waiting nearby and drove away westbound on El Cajon Boulevard.

In a second incident in El Cerrito, police said two adults and one juvenile were walking home from soccer practice at Colina Del Sol Park when they were approached by two male suspects on foot on the 5500 block of Trojan Avenue.

One of the suspects pulled a gun from his waistband and demanded cell phones from the group.

The juvenile offered up his phone, but when one of the adults threw his phone over a nearby fence the suspect struck him with the gun.

Again, the two suspects fled to a dark-colored Honda sedan waiting nearby and drove off in an unknown direction.

The victim struck with the handgun suffered a minor injury, SDPD said.

The two El Cerrito robberies occurred within minutes of each other at around 5:35 p.m. leaving SDPD unsure of which happened first.

Less than 30 minutes later, the suspect group struck again. This time, the victims were a juvenile female and her mother walking on the 4900 block of Trojan Avenue.

Police said a dark-colored Honda sedan pulled up next to the mom and daughter at around 5:50 p.m. and three males got out of the car and approached them.

One suspect grabbed the juvenile and pushed her to the ground while another did the same to her mother. The juvenile's phone was taken from her hands and the three suspects fled in the vehicle westbound on Trojan Avenue.

The vehicle was described as having four males inside.

Police describe the suspect group as four males in their late teens to early 20s.

SDPD Mid City detectives are investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.