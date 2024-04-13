3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Borrego Springs in Eastern San Diego County

A mild earthquake shook the arid eastern reaches of San Diego County Saturday.

The 3.8-magnitude temblor struck at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles northeast of the Borrego Springs area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Effects could be felt from as far north as Cathedral City to as far down south as Jacumba by the U.S.—Mexico border.

The La Quinta, Coachella and Palm Desert areas of Riverside County were also affected by the quake, officials said.

Effects of the quake were reported being felt at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking place in Indio, located in the Coachella Valley.