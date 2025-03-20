Earthquakes

3.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by aftershock, rattles San Diego's East County

The NBC 7 newsroom received at least one call overnight from someone who felt the earthquake in El Cajon.

By Jeseamy Muentes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of earthquakes were reported in East County early Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first quake happened just after 1:30 a.m. 11 kilometers northeast of Borrego Springs, according to USGS.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage. The NBC 7 newsroom received at least one call overnight from someone who felt the earthquake in El Cajon.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The earthquake was followed by a 3.1 aftershock around 3:05 a.m. 12 kilometers east northeast of Borrego Springs, according to the USGS.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakeslocal
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us