3.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by aftershock, rattles San Diego's East County

A pair of earthquakes were reported in East County early Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first quake happened just after 1:30 a.m. 11 kilometers northeast of Borrego Springs, according to USGS.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage. The NBC 7 newsroom received at least one call overnight from someone who felt the earthquake in El Cajon.

The earthquake was followed by a 3.1 aftershock around 3:05 a.m. 12 kilometers east northeast of Borrego Springs, according to the USGS.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.