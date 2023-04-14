3.7-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Mexicali: USGS

A preliminary 3.7 earthquake rattled parts of Baja California Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The temblor was reported at 7 a.m. in the desert of Mexicali, rattling at a depth of 9 miles from the surface. More than a dozen people reported feeling the earthquake to USGS.
No injuries or structural damages were reported in connection with the temblor.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.