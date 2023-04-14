Mexico

3.7-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Mexicali: USGS

By Karla Rendon

A map by USGS shows an earthquake in Mexicali and its impact on Friday, April 14, 2023.
United States Geological Survey

A preliminary 3.7 earthquake rattled parts of Baja California Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The temblor was reported at 7 a.m. in the desert of Mexicali, rattling at a depth of 9 miles from the surface. More than a dozen people reported feeling the earthquake to USGS.

No injuries or structural damages were reported in connection with the temblor.

This article tagged under:

MexicoearthquakeUSGSMexicali
