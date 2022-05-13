earthquake

3.5M-Earthquake Recorded Near Palomar Observatory in North San Diego County

Some reported feeling weak to moderate shaking in areas nearby

By Christina Bravo

Map from USGS shows an earthquake with an epicenter near the Palomar Oservatory.
USGS

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake with an epicenter near Palomar Mountain rattled parts of San Diego County Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake with an epicenter less than 2 miles from the Palomar Observatory at 6:30 a.m. Friday. The earthquake had a depth of about 5 miles, USGS reported.

Some reported feeling weak to moderate shaking in areas nearby, according to the USGS user-generated "Did You Feel It" tool. Some users took to Twitter to report feeling some light shaking in North County San Diego.

"My dog was trying to roust me out of bed for his AM walk and I was trying to ignore him. He stopped, alerted, and I heard the oncoming rumble followed by a mild jolt. Guess I have to get up now," one user from 4S Ranch wrote.

Others said they felt nothing at all.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Details may change as information becomes available.

