$3.5M Awarded for New Chollas Creek Watershed Trail

A new multi-use pedestrian and bicycle trail will be constructed along Chollas Creek near Fairmount Park thanks to a $3.5 million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency.

The project will remove the 50-foot-wide concrete channel along 2,000 feet of Chollas Creek, parallel to Federal Boulevard from Home Avenue to Interstate 805, the city said.

In its place, the city said community members will be able to enjoy shaded areas, a multi-use trail and nature viewing spots.

“The Chollas Creek Watershed is a vital part of this neighborhood and this funding serves as a well-placed investment to ensure there will be green space for future generations to enjoy," Mayor Faulconer said.

City of San Diego/Groundwork San Diego

The city of San Diego, in partnership with Groundwork San Diego-Chollas Creek, announced the upcoming project on Dec. 23.

The city said they are planning for the future with this Chollas Creek trail development. The end goal is a complete regional park, creek-to-bay trail system in the 10-mile Chollas Creek North Fork system from Lemon Grove and La Mesa, through several central communities, then converging at Main Street and finally connecting to the Bayshore Bikeway.

Funding for the project comes from the 2018 Proposition 68 Climate Investment awards which support urban green projects in underserved neighborhoods. Similar projects will take place in Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

Funded by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, the California Natural Resources Agency awarded $24.7 million to projects throughout the state to support converting built environments into green spaces that improve air and water quality.