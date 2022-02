A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck in Riverside County and parts of San Diego at 3:22 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake began nine miles northwest of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

The shaking could be felt in parts of San Diego County including Fallbrook, Bonsall, Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside, Escondido, Valley Center, and Carlsbad.