earthquake

3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of San Diego County

No one has yet reported feeling the quake and there were no damage or injuries reported

By Christina Bravo

A small earthquake hit off the coast of San Diego County on Oct. 17, 2023.
USGS

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded Tuesday off the coast of North San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at about 1:30 a.m. with an epicenter about 35 miles west of the Encinitas coastline. The quake was shallow with a depth less than a half-mile, the USGS reported.

San Diego Jul 5, 2019

California Earthquakes: What To Do Before, During and After

earthquake 22 hours ago

Experience a 7.0 magnitude earthquake with a simulator in San Diego on ShakeOut Day

It did not appear to be largely felt and there were no reports of injuries or damage. No one reported the temblor with the USGS' user-generated "Did You Feel It?" tool.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Another earthquake was reported north of Oceanside around 11:50 a.m. Monday. The 2.6 magnitude quake had an epicenter about 20 miles off the coast of San Clemente and a depth less than a mile, USGS reported. It was only minorly felt and caused no injuries or damage.

The earthquakes come during the week of the Great Californian ShakeOut, a yearly event to promote earthquake preparedness in a state covered in fault lines. At 10:19 a.m. Thursday, millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is also bringing an earthquake simulator San Diego County on Thursday. The machine will give guests the experience of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake.

Click here to sign up for earthquake alerts from the state of California

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us