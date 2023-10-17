3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of San Diego County

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded Tuesday off the coast of North San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at about 1:30 a.m. with an epicenter about 35 miles west of the Encinitas coastline. The quake was shallow with a depth less than a half-mile, the USGS reported.

It did not appear to be largely felt and there were no reports of injuries or damage. No one reported the temblor with the USGS' user-generated "Did You Feel It?" tool.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Another earthquake was reported north of Oceanside around 11:50 a.m. Monday. The 2.6 magnitude quake had an epicenter about 20 miles off the coast of San Clemente and a depth less than a mile, USGS reported. It was only minorly felt and caused no injuries or damage.

The earthquakes come during the week of the Great Californian ShakeOut, a yearly event to promote earthquake preparedness in a state covered in fault lines. At 10:19 a.m. Thursday, millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is also bringing an earthquake simulator San Diego County on Thursday. The machine will give guests the experience of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake.